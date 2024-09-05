WATCH: IFA 2024, Honor sets new standard for light weight devices

Honor introduced an industry-competitive Honor Magic Book Art 14, in colours sunrise white, emerald green, and starry Grey.

This was not the only thing on Honors’ list of devices set to get tongues wagging.

Honor Magic V3

Part of the array of devices brought forward in a range of neutral colours to reflect today’s green consumer buying preferences, Honor introduced an attractive Honor Magic V3, weighing in at 226g.

Honor presented the Honor Magic V3 at IFA this year hoping to set the standard of lightweight foldable phones.

The Honor Magic V3 incorporates reduced battery size while maintaining the same long-lasting performance.

The Honor Magic V3 brings forward a special fiber on the rear cover which promises to surpass materials like Kevlar and carbon fiber, which both may just have the smartphone landing with massive durability alongside minimal weight.

By slimming down the hinge body thickness to an industry-leading 2.84mm, there is more space available for structural reinforcement in its supporting structure.

The record

Guinness World Record holder Bryan Berg, alongside Honor, attempted to build the tallest house of cards in eight hours without using any glue.

Berg used an Honor Magic V3, weighing in at 226g, and placed it atop the structure to showcase its lightweight marvel.

Also read: Honor Magic V3, a Guinness world record attempt