The eSIM vs the SIM card, changing the mobile experience

The trusty Subscriber Identity Module or SIM card has always been an integral part of owning a mobile phone.

A report from Juniper Research suggests that the global number of travel eSIM users will grow from 40 million in 2024 to over 215 million by 2028. While the increase in the number of international travellers and growing awareness of travel eSIMs are big contributors to this growth, other reasons for the spiking trend are cost and comfort.

But these plastic cards are steadily being phased out in favour of embedded SIM (eSIM) cards, which are supported by most major mobile network operators around the world. TCL looks at what this eSIM card means for you.

SIM card versus eSIM

A SIM card is a small plastic smart card that plugs into your mobile phone. It authenticates you to the mobile network, allowing you to make calls, send and receive SMSs, and use data. It stores information such as user identity, location and phone number, network authorization data, personal security keys, contact lists, and stored text messages.

An eSIM, by contrast, is a small chip in your handset that you can’t remove. eSIMs are based on a global standard that ensures they work uniformly across all smartphones and mobile networks. eSIMs are found in most modern smartphones, especially flagship models. For now, they usually coexist with a slot for a traditional SIM card.

The benefits of eSIMS

Switching networks more easily

You no longer need to get a physical SIM to change mobile networks. Your mobile network operator can onboard you remotely. Instead of going to a store or waiting for a SIM delivery, you can complete the entire process online, including FICA compliance. This makes it incredibly convenient to change service providers or plans on the go.

Effortless travel connectivity

eSIMs make it simple to connect while traveling. You can easily switch to a local network when you arrive in a new country. You can enjoy local rates for data and calls without finding a SIM card vendor or worrying about losing a plastic SIM card. Some travel-focused eSIM providers offer prepaid global plans, eliminating the need for multiple SIM cards.

Tip: Before traveling, research eSIM providers that offer global or regional plans. These can often be activated instantly via an app or QR code, ensuring you have connectivity as soon as you land.

Maintain multiple numbers on one phone

An eSIM allows you to maintain multiple profiles on your device and you can usually have two numbers active at once. This allows you to have different numbers for work and personal life, which is great for tracking and claiming expenses. You can also switch to a lower-cost network for specific purposes without needing two devices or a dual-SIM phone.

More space for better hardware

In the longer term, eSIMs promise to eliminate the need for physical space on your device for a SIM card and its tray. Smartphone manufacturers could use this space to increase battery size, improve camera modules, enhance other hardware components, or just to make the phone a bit more compact.

No risk of losing or damaging a SIM

A SIM card can be broken during insertion or removal. It’s easy to lose a SIM card because it’s so small. Also, traditional SIM cards can be physically swapped if a criminal gets hold of your phone or persuades your network to issue a new SIM card in your name—in turn, allowing them to gain access to OTPs for online banking and other services. An eSIM isn’t vulnerable to these issues.

