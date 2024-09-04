Avo Auto Care, what is it and how to get a piece

The cost of maintaining a vehicle in South Africa is steadily increasing.

Essential components like tires, exhausts, brakes, and shock absorbers are becoming more expensive, straining the budgets of car owners. While these replacements can be financially challenging, neglecting worn parts – particularly tires – poses a significant safety risk and can lead to fines or accidents.

To address these financial limitations and ensure driver safety, MFC (Nedbank’s vehicle finance arm) and Avo (Nedbank’s digital auto marketplace) have launched a groundbreaking initiative – Avo Auto Care.

This first-of-its-kind offering provides qualifying MFC vehicle finance clients with access to financing for replacing their tires.

Avo Auto Care signifies Avo and MFC’s commitment to propelling innovation within the South African automotive sector.

As Julie Vetter, Executive of Avo Auto at Nedbank, states, “Avo Auto Care embodies our dedication to delivering practical solutions that directly address the real-world challenges faced by South African vehicle owners.”

Convenience at the forefront

Avo has partnered with Supa Quick, a reputable tire and auto spares brand, to provide this valuable service.

The entire process prioritizes customer convenience. Once an MFC client applies online, the Avo team seamlessly manages the booking and fitting process with their nearest Supa Quick branch.

Financial relief and ongoing support

“We understand the financial burden associated with vehicle maintenance, especially for crucial components like tires,” Vetter adds. “Avo Auto Care aims to alleviate this pressure, ensuring our clients can maintain safe and roadworthy vehicles without jeopardizing their financial well-being.”

Currently focused on tires, Avo Auto Care intends to expand its offerings to include other vehicle essentials like shock absorbers, brakes, and batteries. This broader range will provide MFC clients with even greater support in keeping their vehicles in top condition.

Vetter expresses optimism about the initiative’s future. “Our goal is to create a one-stop solution for vehicle maintenance needs,” she explains.

“Avo Auto Care is just the first step in making car ownership and maintenance more manageable and cost-effective for South Africans. We have many exciting projects on the horizon.”

While the initial campaign targets existing MFC clients, Avo plans to broaden the program to include other drivers.

These individuals will be able to leverage the convenience and affordability of Avo Auto Care by making cash payments. However, the MFC financing option remains subject to individual creditworthiness.

The Avo Auto Care offering applies to all cars but is dependent on the availability of specific tire requirements. Interested MFC clients can access the program online at https://auto.avo.africa/auto-care. Simply fill out the details, and an Avo Auto Care consultant will contact you.

Avo Auto Care presents a promising solution to the rising cost of vehicle maintenance in South Africa.

Through collaboration and innovation, the program aims to improve driver safety and accessibility to essential car repairs, ultimately fostering a safer and more financially manageable driving experience for South Africans.

