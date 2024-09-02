Burn Media Sites
Africa

PROTEC celebrates 42 years of empowering young minds

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Francois Adriaan (PROTEC Board Member and Fincom Chairman), Andile Xaba (Student), Reggy Zikalala (PROTEC Board Member and Alumni Chairman) and Antony Hlungwane (Chairman of PROTEC Board)

The PROTEC Gala Dinner was a celebration of the organization’s achievements and a recognition of the invaluable contributions of its donors, stakeholders, and alumni.

The event highlighted PROTEC’s commitment to empowering young people and building a brighter future for South Africa.

PROTEC,which has been nurturing STEM careers for 42 years, has supported over 40,000 learners. The organization’s unwavering dedication has created a lasting impact on countless lives.

PROTEC’s Chairperson, Anthony Hlungwane, outlined the organization’s five-year strategy. The strategy focuses on expanding outreach, strengthening partnerships, promoting sustainability, building a strong alumni network, and fostering critical thinking skills.

The gala recognized the top learners in the Class of 2023, commending their hard work and dedication.

Antony Hlungwane (PROTEC Board Chairman), Sibusiso Dlamini (Student), Francois Adriaan (PROTEC Board Member and Fincom Chairman) and Reggy Zikalala (PROTEC Board Member and Alumni Chairman)

Karabo Baloyi from PROTEC GE Ivory Park was honored as the top learner overall, achieving exceptional results in mathematics and science. Other top achievers included Andile Xaba, Somnotho Mzolo, Hannah Ponen, and Sibusiso Dlamini.

Two staff members received 25-year service awards: Anna-Maria Mkhize and Elzabe Matthews. Their dedication and commitment to PROTEC have made a significant impact on the organization’s success.

Three staff members were also recognized for their 10 years of service: Balan Moodley, Fannie Matumba, and Duduzile Ngoepe. Their contributions to PROTEC have been invaluable.

PROTEC CEO, Balan Moodley, expressed his gratitude to all the stakeholders who have contributed to the organization’s success. He emphasized the importance of collaboration and the human spirit in driving positive change.

Fannie Matumba (PROTEC GM Operations), Somnotho Mzolo (Student) and Alida Stegmann (Lead: Employee Relations, Altron Group)

As PROTEC embarks on its next chapter, the organization remains committed to empowering young people and building a brighter future for South Africa.

With the support of its donors, stakeholders, and alumni, PROTEC is well-positioned to continue making a significant impact on the lives of young people and the nation as a whole.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

