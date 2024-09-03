Stella Artois, Bakoena Brand elevate grooming at GQ Grooming Masterclass

The GQ Grooming Masterclass made a turn this year, bringing together industry experts, trendsetters, and social media content creators for a delightful grooming session, curated for men.

The experience was headlined by Thapelo Mokoena, founder of the Bakoena Brands, who is a stern advocate for the latest secret in better male habits and grooming.

Celebrating the power of self-care, Mokoena delivered an address on the importance of African men embracing self-care, while highlighting the value of using high-quality grooming products tailored to the African climate.

Mokoena’s message resonated with the audience, inspiring them to invest in their well-being and embrace their unique identity.

The event, held in a picturesque garden setting, provided attendees with an exclusive preview of Bakoena Brand’s new beard range.

The sophisticated ambiance, paired with the refreshing taste of Stella Artois, created a truly memorable experience. The collaboration between Bakoena Brand and Stella Artois perfectly captured the synergy between premium products and refined taste.

The personal grooming trend is gaining momentum in Africa, particularly among younger generations. Men are increasingly conscious of their appearance and are seeking products that enhance their self-expression. The beard has become a cultural statement, symbolizing masculinity, heritage, and individuality.

Bakoena Brand offers a range of natural and hand-blended beard care products. These products are designed to meet the specific needs of African men, providing effective solutions without harsh chemicals.

The tasteful GQ Grooming Masterclass showcased the latest trends in men’s grooming and inspired attendees to embrace self-care.

Thapelo Mokoena’s insightful keynote and the exclusive preview of Bakoena Brand’s products made the event truly memorable.

As the personal grooming industry continues to grow in Africa, Bakoena Brand is at the forefront, offering high-quality products that celebrate African masculinity and heritage.

