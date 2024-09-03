Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Online Fun

Stella Artois, Bakoena Brand elevate grooming at GQ Grooming Masterclass

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

The GQ Grooming Masterclass made a turn this year, bringing together industry experts, trendsetters, and social media content creators for a delightful grooming session, curated for men.

@theeboardmember

Becoming TheBoardmember #hisexcellency #TheBoardmember #marcusmoloko #immaculatelypolished #ministeroflawandorder #team17million #Stayfocused #youmatter💯💜

♬ Van Gogh – Virginio Aiello & On Piano

 

The experience was headlined by Thapelo Mokoena, founder of the Bakoena Brands, who is a stern advocate for the latest secret in better male habits and grooming.

Celebrating the power of self-care, Mokoena delivered an address on the importance of African men embracing self-care, while highlighting the value of using high-quality grooming products tailored to the African climate.

Mokoena’s message resonated with the audience, inspiring them to invest in their well-being and embrace their unique identity.

The event, held in a picturesque garden setting, provided attendees with an exclusive preview of Bakoena Brand’s new beard range.

The sophisticated ambiance, paired with the refreshing taste of Stella Artois, created a truly memorable experience. The collaboration between Bakoena Brand and Stella Artois perfectly captured the synergy between premium products and refined taste.

The personal grooming trend is gaining momentum in Africa, particularly among younger generations. Men are increasingly conscious of their appearance and are seeking products that enhance their self-expression. The beard has become a cultural statement, symbolizing masculinity, heritage, and individuality.

Bakoena Brand offers a range of natural and hand-blended beard care products. These products are designed to meet the specific needs of African men, providing effective solutions without harsh chemicals.

The tasteful GQ Grooming Masterclass showcased the latest trends in men’s grooming and inspired attendees to embrace self-care.

Thapelo Mokoena’s insightful keynote and the exclusive preview of Bakoena Brand’s products made the event truly memorable.

As the personal grooming industry continues to grow in Africa, Bakoena Brand is at the forefront, offering high-quality products that celebrate African masculinity and heritage.

Also read: PROTEC celebrates 42 years of empowering young minds

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
spotify app podcasts
Latest Spotify campaign amplifies personal connections
Music 3 Sep 2024
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2024, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.