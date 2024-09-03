Latest Spotify campaign amplifies personal connections

Spotify launches the “My Spotify” campaign in South Africa.

Over the coming weeks, fans will discover banners and personalized messages in-app, revealing their unique “My Spotify” listening habits. They’ll also receive recommendations for personalized features like daylist, DJ, Blend, Daily Mix, and the “Made for You” hub.

Spotify will take personalization to a whole new level, with more suggestions, notifications, and call-to-action prompts across the platform.

Personalization

Spotify has been about curating music that feels like it was made just for you. Their algorithms introduce users to new artists and songs that resonate with their tastes, sparking an intimate journey of musical exploration.

From “Amapiano Mix” and “Afrobeats Mix” to “Chill Mix” and “Hip Hop Mix,” there’s something for every moment and every emotion.

Cool features like ‘Daily Mix’ and ‘Made for You’ serve up personalized playlists based on your listening history, creating a sonic tapestry that reflects your unique identity.

Our ‘AI DJ’ and ‘daylist’ features use artificial intelligence to craft dynamic listening experiences that adapt to your mood and the rhythm of your day. And with ‘Blend,’ friends and couples can discover the magic of their shared musical tastes.

Spotify in South Africa

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, Spotify has become an integral part of the vibrant music and creator culture. “We’ve transformed how people listen, offering a vast world of playlists, music discovery features, and podcasts. Through shared playlists, we’ve fostered a sense of community, strengthening bonds and creating a shared cultural identity,” the brand said.

My Spotify: Where every note tells your story

With the My Spotify campaign, it’s about celebrating the individual, their unique musical journey, and the powerful emotions that music evokes.

