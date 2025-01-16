South Africans Embrace AI: 71% Excited About Future Impact, New Survey Reveals

South Africa’s online population is showing increasing enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) as the technology continues to expand globally. According to a new survey by Google and Ipsos, 55% of South Africans used generative AI in the past year, up from 45% in 2023, reflecting a growing adoption of AI tools across the country. The survey, titled “Our Life with AI: From Innovation to Application,” polled 21,000 people across 21 countries, providing insight into how attitudes toward AI are evolving. Globally, AI usage has jumped to 48%, with excitement about its potential now surpassing concerns at 57% versus 43%. In South Africa, the optimism surrounding AI is even more pronounced: 71% of respondents expressed excitement about AI’s potential, outpacing the global average of 57%. 63% believe AI will positively impact the economy. 78% expect AI to drive significant progress in science and medicine.

AI Optimism Outweighs Concerns

“AI is starting to deliver magic at scale, making people’s lives easier and better,” said Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs at Google & Alphabet. “The survey results show that the more people use these tools, the more excited they become about the possibilities.” South Africa stands out globally for its embrace of AI’s transformative power. While acknowledging potential risks, the country’s online population is largely optimistic about the technology’s ability to improve productivity, enhance access to information, and drive innovation.

How South Africa Compares Globally

South Africans’ attitudes toward AI reveal a unique position in the global landscape: AI Usage: 55% of South Africans used generative AI in the past year, above the previous year’s rate and comparable to global trends. Excitement Levels: 71% of South Africans feel positive about AI, significantly higher than the global average of 57%. Economic Optimism: 63% believe AI will have a positive impact on the economy, demonstrating confidence in the technology’s potential to reshape industries.

AI’s Role in Science, Medicine, and Beyond

South Africa’s optimism is particularly strong when it comes to AI’s contributions to science and medicine. The survey found that 78% of respondents anticipate AI will positively impact medical and scientific fields. AI is seen as a tool for driving breakthroughs in healthcare, improving diagnostics, and accelerating research. In addition, South Africans view AI as a means to improve personal and professional lives. Many respondents highlighted AI’s ability to enhance productivity, simplify problem-solving, and provide better access to information.

Pro-Innovation Mindset in South Africa

The survey reveals a strong pro-innovation sentiment in South Africa, with the majority of respondents favoring continued AI development over restrictive regulation. This highlights a willingness to embrace the opportunities AI offers while remaining aware of potential challenges.

Global AI Trends: A Snapshot

The Ipsos and Google survey provides a broader context for the rise of AI adoption: Global AI usage increased from 38% in 2023 to 48% in 2024. Excitement about AI’s potential rose to 57% globally, up from 50% the previous year. Optimism about AI’s economic impact grew to 49% globally in 2024, compared to 42% in 2023.

Shaping the Future of AI in South Africa

South Africa’s growing enthusiasm for AI mirrors its expanding role in the global tech ecosystem. With a strong belief in AI’s potential to drive economic, scientific, and social progress, the country is poised to benefit from the continued development and application of this transformative technology.