Epson Survey Reveals Surge in Demand for Projectors as Home Cinema Trend Takes Off

With streaming platforms, next-gen gaming, and hybrid lifestyles reshaping how we consume entertainment, the humble TV is slowly being overtaken by a bigger player: the projector. Epson, the global imaging leader, has just dropped a regional study highlighting a shift in consumer habits — and projectors are winning the popularity contest.

Projectors vs TVs: What the Numbers Say

The survey, conducted across South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Türkiye, and Morocco, reveals that 50.8% of respondents prefer projectors over traditional TVs for their home cinema setup. Countries like the UAE and Morocco lead the trend, while only 11.6% of respondents had never used or tried a projector.

Epson says this is a reflection of how entertainment consumption is evolving. With demand for immersive, flexible, and high-quality experiences rising, the projector is no longer a niche gadget — it’s becoming the centrepiece of home entertainment.

South Africa Joins the Big-Screen Shift

While traditional television remains dominant in South Africa — with 57.26% of local respondents naming it as their go-to — 32.26% have already switched to large-screen projectors for movies and shows. That’s a sizable portion, and the shift is accelerating as awareness around picture quality, size, and versatility grows.

South Africans are clear on their priorities too. 49% of respondents cited picture quality as the most important part of their movie night experience. Sound quality followed at 38%, and 40% said a projector is essential for recreating the cinema experience at home.

Why Projectors Are Gaining Ground

Beyond image quality, projectors offer benefits that TVs can’t easily match — like screen sizes up to 300 inches, portability, and space-saving design. This makes them an attractive option for users who want immersive entertainment without sacrificing room aesthetics.

“At Epson, we’re passionate about helping people create immersive cinema experiences at home,” says Timothy Wilson, Visual Instruments Business Unit Lead for Southern Africa at Epson. “Whether it’s movies, gaming, or sport, our projectors provide the versatility and performance that today’s users expect.”

Tech Specs Meet Cinema-Grade Performance

Epson’s projector lineup is built to impress. Their 4K PRO-UHD models, powered by 3LCD technology, are engineered for crystal-clear image reproduction and vibrant colour — even in ambient lighting conditions. Features like pixel-shifting, high contrast ratios, and built-in audio solutions bring the full package, while still allowing for easy integration with external sound systems.

According to Wilson, Epson’s technology is delivering cinema-quality projection in a form factor that fits modern lifestyles. And as more users discover what projectors can really do, demand is set to rise even further.

Looking Ahead: Bigger Screens, Bigger Opportunities

With projector adoption already gaining traction across the Middle East and Africa, South Africa may be next in line for a widescreen revolution. Epson sees enormous opportunity in expanding access to home cinema-grade technology, especially as devices become more affordable and user-friendly.