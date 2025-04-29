SA’s AI Future Depends on One Thing: Skills

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rewriting the rules of work and innovation — but South Africa’s digital future may be held back by an old challenge: a lack of skills.

Across industries like banking, media, mining, retail, and public service, AI is already transforming how we live and work. Yet according to Ntsako Baloyi, Senior Manager in Accenture’s Technology business, South Africa is in danger of being left behind unless it addresses a growing AI skills gap.

“If AI is the engine of the next industrial revolution, then skills are the fuel,” says Baloyi. “And South Africa is running dangerously low.”

A Paradox of Progress

Globally, AI adoption is accelerating. The World Economic Forum estimates that by 2025, 50% of all work activities could be automated through AI. This presents a paradox: while automation may replace certain low-skill jobs, it’s also creating a wave of demand for AI engineers, data scientists, cybersecurity experts, and even AI ethics specialists.

South Africa, however, is unprepared. High youth unemployment and underfunded education systems mean that most of the population is not equipped to take advantage of AI-driven job creation. As a result, many companies are either outsourcing to more mature AI markets or importing expensive talent — a model that isn’t scalable or inclusive.

Where the Gaps Are

According to Baloyi, there are three areas that need urgent intervention:

Curriculum reform: Basic AI and data literacy should be introduced in high school, while tertiary institutions must offer comprehensive AI and machine learning programmes. Industry-led training: Companies should roll out in-house AI upskilling across departments — not just for IT, but also HR, finance, marketing, and customer service teams. Public-private collaboration: The government must incentivise businesses to train AI talent and co-invest in AI hubs and boot camps, especially in historically underserved communities.

Currently, only a handful of local universities offer dedicated AI programmes. That’s not enough. South Africa needs a coordinated, national approach to building AI capacity — and quickly.

Building a Workforce That’s Ready for the Future

South Africa has done this before. Successful national initiatives in fields like engineering and accounting show that strategic skills investment pays off. The same can happen with AI, but only if stakeholders move now.

“AI shouldn’t be something only a few in privileged sectors can access,” Baloyi explains. “We need micro-credentials, mentorships, and public awareness initiatives that ensure everyone can participate in the AI economy.”

There’s also a massive opportunity for businesses to lead the way. By partnering with AI training providers, launching short courses, and encouraging hands-on projects, South African companies can future-proof both their talent pipelines and the national economy.

The AI Revolution Won’t Wait

The stakes are high. If South Africa fails to act, the AI skills gap will deepen, worsening inequality and leaving local companies struggling to compete with international AI leaders.

But the alternative is far more exciting: a digitally empowered workforce, capable of building, deploying, and managing world-class AI tools tailored for South Africa’s unique needs.

“We have the ingredients,” Baloyi concludes. “Now we need to make the investment.”

The future of AI in South Africa isn’t just about tech — it’s about people. And the time to act is now.