Wiinta: The AI Therapist Aiming to Revolutionise Mental Health in Africa

Mental health in Africa faces deep-rooted challenges—limited resources, widespread stigma, and a severe shortage of professionals. But Cape Town-based tech company Metasapien is looking to disrupt the space with a bold new tool: Wiinta, an AI-powered emotional therapy platform launching in June 2025.

Always-On, Always-Free Emotional Support

Metasapien calls Wiinta a “seismic shift” in the way people access mental healthcare. The platform is designed to be a digital-first alternative that makes mental health support scalable, inclusive, and stigma-free.

Here’s what Wiinta brings to the table:

Free AI Therapy: 24/7, judgment-free conversations—no appointments, no waiting rooms.

24/7, judgment-free conversations—no appointments, no waiting rooms. Preventive Care: Track your emotional state over time to catch early signs of mental strain.

Track your emotional state over time to catch early signs of mental strain. Diagnostic Tools: AI models detect warning signals and recommend tailored next steps.

AI models detect warning signals and recommend tailored next steps. Cultural Relevance: Conversations are built with emotional nuance and local context in mind.

Conversations are built with emotional nuance and local context in mind. Data Privacy: Fully encrypted and anonymised, ensuring users’ emotional data stays protected.

Why AI, Why Now?

Traditional therapy is out of reach for many Africans—whether due to cost, access, or stigma. Wiinta aims to remove those barriers entirely.

“Therapy shouldn’t be a luxury. It should be a public utility,” says Karman Kekana, founder of Metasapien. That philosophy underpins the mission to provide mental health support as a human right, not a privilege.

Not Just Disrupting—Redefining Mental Health

Metasapien doesn’t want to digitise the old model—they want to build a new one. The company believes that AI can offer something even the most advanced traditional systems can’t: scale, precision, and continuous support, especially in regions where public health resources are stretched thin.

Wiinta is designed to be both proactive and reactive, offering not only support in moments of crisis but also daily emotional check-ins that build resilience and awareness over time.

Investor Interest Grows as June Launch Nears

Metasapien is in advanced talks with tech investors, healthcare systems, and medical insurers across Africa, all drawn by the potential to leapfrog traditional therapy models with smart, accessible tools.

The Wiinta platform will go live in June 2025, initially in South Africa, and will be available across web and mobile.