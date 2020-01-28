Burn Media Sites
Netflix drops official ‘Ghost in the Shell’ trailer ahead of April release

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Netfix Ghost in the Shell

Netflix on Monday released the official trailer for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, its new animated take on the classic Japanese anime.

First announced back in 2018, the series will “explore the true meaning of human consciousness” as it follows the story of cyborg Motoko Kusanagi in a futuristic world.

With a modern animated feel that stays true to the Japanese original (unlike the controversially white-washed Hollywood version of the movie), the anime is set to be an exciting remake.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045  will be released in Japanese worldwide in April this year.

Feature image: screenshot, Netflix Japan via YouTube

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

