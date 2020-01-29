Eskom is burning diesel to keep load shedding at bay today

There’s a low risk of load shedding today in South Africa, but that’s largely due to Eskom burning diesel to keep up with demand.

In its latest power report published Wednesday, the utility noted that 12 620 MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns or maintenance.

“We are currently running open cycle gas turbines to meet demand,” it confirmed.

Eskom’s gas turbines and pumped storage schemes are usually only required during emergencies, or when peak demand demands it.

Nevertheless, the utility inspired some confidence. Tuesday’s unavailable capacity stood at 13 337 MW.

