Infrastructure

Eskom is burning diesel to keep load shedding at bay today

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
load shedding eskom

There’s a low risk of load shedding today in South Africa, but that’s largely due to Eskom burning diesel to keep up with demand.

In its latest power report published Wednesday, the utility noted that 12 620 MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns or maintenance.

“We are currently running open cycle gas turbines to meet demand,” it confirmed.

Eskom’s gas turbines and pumped storage schemes are usually only required during emergencies, or when peak demand demands it.

Nevertheless, the utility inspired some confidence. Tuesday’s unavailable capacity stood at 13 337 MW.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

