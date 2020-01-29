At a press event in San Francisco on Tuesday, Google revealed a new tool coming to its Translate app on Android that will help users transcribe conversations in real-time.

Similar to Live Transcribe for Pixel phones, which Google launched last year, the new feature will help users understand foreign speech by converting live audio into another language.

According to a report by The Verge, this will require an internet connection due to the “complicated” nature of translating languages in real-time.

Another report by CNET also revealed that the feature is being tested in German, French and Spanish as well.

Though Google demonstrated how the new Translate tool will work, it still remains in its prototype stage. The feature’s launch is, therefore, expected in the “future”.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn