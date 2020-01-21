Netflix on Monday announced that 21 animated movies from the award-winning Studio Ghibli will soon be available for users all around the world to enjoy.

According to the company, the Japanese films will launch on Netflix in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa starting this February.

This means that, here in South Africa, we will soon be able to indulge in titles such as Castle in the Sky, Princess Mononoke and The Wind Rises.

Get spirited away into the whimsical world of Studio Ghibli! Relive 21 timeless adventures starting this February. pic.twitter.com/F7uvRUMXMB — Netflix South Africa (@NetflixSA) January 20, 2020

“We’ve listened to our fans and have made the definitive decision to stream our film catalogue. We hope people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience,” Studio Ghibli’s Toshio Suzuki said in a press release.

Netflix plans to release all 21 titles over the course of the next three months, beginning with Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service and several other classics on 1 February.

The movies, which will be subtitled and dubbed in over 20 languages, will not be available in the United States, Canada and Japan.

Feature image: Netflix