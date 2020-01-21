Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Streaming

Netflix is bringing 21 classic Studio Ghibli movies to Africa

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Netflix Studio Ghibli

Netflix on Monday announced that 21 animated movies from the award-winning Studio Ghibli will soon be available for users all around the world to enjoy.

According to the company, the Japanese films will launch on Netflix in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa starting this February.

This means that, here in South Africa, we will soon be able to indulge in titles such as Castle in the Sky, Princess Mononoke and The Wind Rises. 

“We’ve listened to our fans and have made the definitive decision to stream our film catalogue. We hope people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience,” Studio Ghibli’s Toshio Suzuki said in a press release.

Netflix plans to release all 21 titles over the course of the next three months, beginning with Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service and several other classics on 1 February.

The movies, which will be subtitled and dubbed in over 20 languages, will not be available in the United States, Canada and Japan.

Feature image: Netflix

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.