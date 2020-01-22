If you’re with MTN and obsessed with short-form video, you can now purchase TikTok data bundles from the network. Announced on Wednesday, the bundles…
Google’s lastest Wellbeing experiment is an envelope for your smartphone
As part of its “Digital Wellbeing Experiments” initiative, Google on Tuesday revealed a new tool to help users stay off their smartphones.
Called Envelope, the tool gives users the opportunity to put their phones into a specially designed envelope that “temporarily transform your phone into a simpler, calmer device, helping you to take a break away from your digital world”.
According to the company’s Experiments page, each envelope is made of paper and can reduce your smartphone into a calls-only or photography-only device via a connected app.
“Printed buttons which subtly light up allow you to dial and take photographs, creating a calm but magical ‘Envelope User Interface’, Google further explained.
The company first revealed its range of Digital Wellbeing Experiments in October last year, promising to “help people find a better balance with technology”.
Though Envelope can be downloaded and printed by anyone, however, the experiment is only supported on Google Pixel 3a devices.
Feature image: Experiments with Google