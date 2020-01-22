Burn Media Sites
Google’s lastest Wellbeing experiment is an envelope for your smartphone

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Google Envelope

As part of its “Digital Wellbeing Experiments” initiative, Google on Tuesday revealed a new tool to help users stay off their smartphones.

Called Envelope, the tool gives users the opportunity to put their phones into a specially designed envelope that “temporarily transform your phone into a simpler, calmer device, helping you to take a break away from your digital world”.

According to the company’s Experiments page, each envelope is made of paper and can reduce your smartphone into a calls-only or photography-only device via a connected app.

“Printed buttons which subtly light up allow you to dial and take photographs, creating a calm but magical ‘Envelope User Interface’, Google further explained.

The company first revealed its range of Digital Wellbeing Experiments in October last year, promising to “help people find a better balance with technology”.

Though Envelope can be downloaded and printed by anyone, however, the experiment is only supported on Google Pixel 3a devices.

Feature image: Experiments with Google

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

