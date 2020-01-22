Burn Media Sites
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech

MTN is now offering prepaid users TikTok data bundles from R5

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
tiktok stock 1, apps

If you’re with MTN and obsessed with short-form video, you can now purchase TikTok data bundles from the network.

Announced on Wednesday, the bundles arrive in three sizes and prices.

The 100MB bundle is valid for a single day and will cost R5.

The 500MB option is available for a week and retails at R20.

And finally, the 1GB bundle, for you extreme viewers, costs R50 and is available on a monthly basis.

“We have heard our customers and hope that the launch of these bundles will enable them to make the most of what is arguably the fastest growing social platform amongst the youth,” said Jacqui O’Sullivan, MTN’s corporate affairs executive.

“We are committed to providing products and solutions that resonate with our customers, and the introduction of our TikTok bundles is another such offering.”

The bundles can be purchased by prepaid customers by dialing *136*2# and following the prompts.

Feature image: TikTok logo, by Andy Walker/Memeburn





Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.



