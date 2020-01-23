There’s a low risk for load shedding on Thursday, according to Eskom, despite the rise in unplanned outages and unavailable capacity. In an update…
Twitter’s latest Android app crashes immediately on launch
If your Twitter app happens to crash after opening it on Android, don’t worry, Twitter’s aware of the issue.
The social network’s support page on Tuesday alerted users to a “problem” that causes the Android app to “crash immediately once it’s opened”.
“If you use Twitter for Android, we suggest not updating it until we let you know it’s fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience!” it added.
Twitter failed to mention what version of the app’s affected, but a number of users have already taken to Reddit, and Twitter, with complaints.
So this started happening since this morning, never happened before, restarted the phone too. (One Plus 7Pro) from Twitter
So I recently updated twitter through the Google Play app store, and every time I attempt to open it, it crashes in less than a second, any reason why this would happen? from Twitter
Some resourceful users have found workarounds though.
“I found going into Android settings->apps, then find Twitter app and ‘clear storage’ worked for me – just by had to reset my dark theme afterward [sic],” tweeted Derren Weekes.
I found going into Android settings->apps, then find Twitter app and "clear storage” worked for me – just by had to reset my dark theme afterward.
— Derren Weekes (@derrenweekes) January 22, 2020
“Reinstalling the app solved the problem for me! Obviously,” wrote Luciano.
Reinstalling the app solved the problem for me! Obviously 😊
— Luciano (@LucianoizTrsta) January 22, 2020
I mean, obviously.
Twitter has yet to update this thread, so it’s not yet clear if the issue has been resolved.
Feature image: the Twitter Android app, by Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn