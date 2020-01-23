Twitter’s latest Android app crashes immediately on launch

If your Twitter app happens to crash after opening it on Android, don’t worry, Twitter’s aware of the issue.

The social network’s support page on Tuesday alerted users to a “problem” that causes the Android app to “crash immediately once it’s opened”.

“If you use Twitter for Android, we suggest not updating it until we let you know it’s fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience!” it added.

Twitter failed to mention what version of the app’s affected, but a number of users have already taken to Reddit, and Twitter, with complaints.

Some resourceful users have found workarounds though.

“I found going into Android settings->apps, then find Twitter app and ‘clear storage’ worked for me – just by had to reset my dark theme afterward [sic],” tweeted Derren Weekes.

I found going into Android settings->apps, then find Twitter app and "clear storage” worked for me – just by had to reset my dark theme afterward. — Derren Weekes (@derrenweekes) January 22, 2020

“Reinstalling the app solved the problem for me! Obviously,” wrote Luciano.

Reinstalling the app solved the problem for me! Obviously 😊 — Luciano (@LucianoizTrsta) January 22, 2020

I mean, obviously.

Twitter has yet to update this thread, so it’s not yet clear if the issue has been resolved.

Feature image: the Twitter Android app, by Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn