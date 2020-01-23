Burn Media Sites
Twitter’s latest Android app crashes immediately on launch

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Twitter

If your Twitter app happens to crash after opening it on Android, don’t worry, Twitter’s aware of the issue.

The social network’s support page on Tuesday alerted users to a “problem” that causes the Android app to “crash immediately once it’s opened”.

“If you use Twitter for Android, we suggest not updating it until we let you know it’s fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience!” it added.

Twitter failed to mention what version of the app’s affected, but a number of users have already taken to Reddit, and Twitter, with complaints.

So this started happening since this morning, never happened before, restarted the phone too. (One Plus 7Pro) from Twitter

So I recently updated twitter through the Google Play app store, and every time I attempt to open it, it crashes in less than a second, any reason why this would happen? from Twitter

Some resourceful users have found workarounds though.

“I found going into Android settings->apps, then find Twitter app and ‘clear storage’ worked for me – just by had to reset my dark theme afterward [sic],” tweeted Derren Weekes.

“Reinstalling the app solved the problem for me! Obviously,” wrote Luciano.

I mean, obviously.

Twitter has yet to update this thread, so it’s not yet clear if the issue has been resolved.

Feature image: the Twitter Android app, by Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

