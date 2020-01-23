WhatsApp’s dark mode is finally live for beta users

WhatsApp beta testers on Wednesday received a long awaited feature addition: dark mode.

We can also confirm that users in South Africa have also received the update.

Detailed by WABetaInfo, the visual tweak now ensures you don’t melt your eyes while messaging at night resembles something more akin to Twitter’s “dim” dark mode than OLED-friendly.

While it’s not pure black, it’s pleasant, and also utilises darker shades of green.

To enable it, you’ll have to open settings (accessible by tapping the three-button menu button in the top-right).

Select “Chats”, and just below “Display” select “Theme”.

Note, you can select “System default”, but this only switches on dark mode when you’re on battery saving mode. Totally useless, really.

WhatsApp’s dark mode is available on version 2.20.13 beta.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn