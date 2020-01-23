Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s dark mode is finally live for beta users

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
whatsapp dark mode

WhatsApp beta testers on Wednesday received a long awaited feature addition: dark mode.

We can also confirm that users in South Africa have also received the update.

Detailed by WABetaInfo, the visual tweak now ensures you don’t melt your eyes while messaging at night resembles something more akin to Twitter’s “dim” dark mode than OLED-friendly.

While it’s not pure black, it’s pleasant, and also utilises darker shades of green.

To enable it, you’ll have to open settings (accessible by tapping the three-button menu button in the top-right).

Select “Chats”, and just below “Display” select “Theme”.

Note, you can select “System default”, but this only switches on dark mode when you’re on battery saving mode. Totally useless, really.

WhatsApp’s dark mode is available on version 2.20.13 beta.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
Eskom load shedding
Eskom: low risk of load shedding today despite ‘constrained’ system
Infrastructure 23 Jan 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.