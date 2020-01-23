Eskom: low risk of load shedding today despite ‘constrained’ system

There’s a low risk for load shedding on Thursday, according to Eskom, despite the rise in unplanned outages and unavailable capacity.

In an update on Thursday, the power utility explained that it was forced to burn diesel to improve levels at its pumped storage schemes last night.

It’s now waiting for coal generation units to return to service. While we wait, the system’s now down 14 300 MW — more than 3000 MW less than what was available this past weekend.

Remember, Eskom’s goal is 9500 MW to avoid the need for load shedding.

Feature image: Fre Sonneveld via Unsplash