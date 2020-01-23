Burn Media Sites
Infrastructure

Eskom: low risk of load shedding today despite ‘constrained’ system

Andy Walker
Andy Walker
Eskom load shedding

There’s a low risk for load shedding on Thursday, according to Eskom, despite the rise in unplanned outages and unavailable capacity.

In an update on Thursday, the power utility explained that it was forced to burn diesel to improve levels at its pumped storage schemes last night.

It’s now waiting for coal generation units to return to service. While we wait, the system’s now down 14 300 MW — more than 3000 MW less than what was available this past weekend.

Remember, Eskom’s goal is 9500 MW to avoid the need for load shedding.

Should load shedding occur, be sure to check your schedules for municipalities and cities across the country here.

Feature image: Fre Sonneveld via Unsplash

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

