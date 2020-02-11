If you happened upon Twitter on Tuesday you might’ve noticed #broomchallenge trending with over 50 thousand tweets under its name.

The reason? Many users around the world believe that today is the one day in the year you can successfully balance a broom upright due to the Earth’s gravitational pull.

“According to NASA, gravity is just right due to the earth’s axis. Do the #broomchallenge and make your broom stand by itself! It actually works,” one Twitter user said.

According to NASA, gravity is just right due to the earth’s axis. Do the #broomchallenge and make your broom stand by itself! It actually works pic.twitter.com/mHMQLOemrt — Augostin Almazi 🇱🇧 (@Augie4Change) February 11, 2020

Though the stunt is obviously a hoax and NASA made no such announcement, thousands of people have taken to Twitter to either try the #broomchallenge or mock it.

I tried it and yeah in South Africa ….#broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/Ueecl3Cqbi — Sunflower Lee (@DitsiLerato) February 11, 2020

#broomchallenge the broom really do be vibin doe 😳 pic.twitter.com/7hHOx1CNDs — peanut butter jelly AG (@AG4_GOD) February 11, 2020

Holy snap! I tried the broom challenge with a Ladder and it worked #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/VMfz52W2hn — Gibrawn (@gibrawn) February 11, 2020

I don’t have a broom but damn this shit crazy 😳 #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/1hye5jdNpD — Jeffery Thornberg (@Santi2Slime) February 11, 2020

Yall really scammed me and the whole planet into doing this #broomchallenge NASA didnt say shit lol. pic.twitter.com/AmlxdPlAHT — Hashira Panda (@iCianan) February 11, 2020

If you’re wondering why the challenge actually works though, it’s because you can balance a broom if you try to.

In other words, it has nothing to do with the Earth’s gravitational pull or what day of the year it is.

Feature image: screenshot, @iCianan via Twitter