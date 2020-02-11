Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Trends & Hashtags

#broomchallenge: the Twitter hoax that’s got everyone trying to balance brooms

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
#broomchallenge

If you happened upon Twitter on Tuesday you might’ve noticed #broomchallenge trending with over 50 thousand tweets under its name.

The reason? Many users around the world believe that today is the one day in the year you can successfully balance a broom upright due to the Earth’s gravitational pull.

According to NASA, gravity is just right due to the earth’s axis. Do the #broomchallenge and make your broom stand by itself! It actually works,” one Twitter user said. 

Though the stunt is obviously a hoax and NASA made no such announcement, thousands of people have taken to Twitter to either try the #broomchallenge or mock it.

If you’re wondering why the challenge actually works though, it’s because you can balance a broom if you try to.

In other words, it has nothing to do with the Earth’s gravitational pull or what day of the year it is.

Feature image: screenshot, @iCianan via Twitter 

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.