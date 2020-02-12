Burn Media Sites
Snapchat reveals new ‘Here For You’ wellness feature

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
In honour of Safer Internet Day, Snapchat on Tuesday revealed a digital wellness feature that will help assist users searching for mental health-related content on the platform.

Called Here For You, the new feature will “provide proactive in-app support to Snapchatters who may be experiencing mental health or emotional crisis”.

According to Snapchat, the feature will direct users to resources for things like depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts when they search for related topics.

Additionally, the company is also launching new Creative Tools and Lenses that “promote safety and privacy” on Snapchat.

While the new tools are currently available for users to try, Here For You will only roll out over the next few months. Snapchat, however, has not revealed if the features will be available worldwide.

Feature image: Snapchat

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

