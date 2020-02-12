Snapchat reveals new ‘Here For You’ wellness feature

In honour of Safer Internet Day, Snapchat on Tuesday revealed a digital wellness feature that will help assist users searching for mental health-related content on the platform.

Called Here For You, the new feature will “provide proactive in-app support to Snapchatters who may be experiencing mental health or emotional crisis”.

According to Snapchat, the feature will direct users to resources for things like depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts when they search for related topics.

Additionally, the company is also launching new Creative Tools and Lenses that “promote safety and privacy” on Snapchat.

While the new tools are currently available for users to try, Here For You will only roll out over the next few months. Snapchat, however, has not revealed if the features will be available worldwide.

Feature image: Snapchat