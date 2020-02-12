Burn Media Sites
Instagram’s new ‘Support Requests’ feature lets you track everything you report

Instagram

As part of its offerings for Safer Internet Day this year, Instagram on Tuesday revealed a new safety-related feature in the form of Support Requests.

According to the company, the feature allows users to keep track of all the reports they’ve made on the platform as well as the status of each report.

“To see your reports, go to ‘Settings’ in Instagram and then tap ‘Support Requests’. From there you can tap any report to see more information about its status,” the company said on its blog.

Additionally, the feature also gives users an opportunity to mute, block or restrict accounts they’ve reported too.

“And if you disagree with the action we’ve taken on the content you reported, you can now tap ‘Request a Review’ to have us take a second look,” the company further noted.

Meanwhile, users who have been banned from Instagram can now appeal their disabled accounts directly from the app as well.

“Your username will be pre-populated and you will need to add your full name, e-mail and a reason why you think we may have made a mistake in disabling your account,” Instagram explained.

Both Support Requests and the appeal feature will roll out on Instagram over the next few weeks.

Last year, the company also launched a number of safety-related tools such as the Restrict and anti-bullying features to ensure users remain safe on the platform.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/ Memeburn

