Google’s Emoji Kitchen lets you send customised emoji stickers on Android

By Shereesa Moodley
Google on Wednesday launched Emoji Kitchen on Android, a feature that “takes your favourite emoji and mixes them into customized stickers”.

This means that you can now send specially designed stickers such as sad clowns, angry hearts and cactus monkeys to express a wider range of emotions on Android.

“Using Gboard on your Android phone, tap on any smiley emoji and Emoji Kitchen will reveal a number of stickers specially handcrafted by the designers at Google,” Google explained on its website.

According to the company, the Emoji Kitchen is currently rolling out to all Android users. The feature is also available in beta mode for Gmail, Messenger, WhatsApp, Snapchat and Telegram.

Feature image: screenshot, Google

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

News

