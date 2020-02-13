Google on Wednesday launched Emoji Kitchen on Android, a feature that “takes your favourite emoji and mixes them into customized stickers”.

This means that you can now send specially designed stickers such as sad clowns, angry hearts and cactus monkeys to express a wider range of emotions on Android.

“Using Gboard on your Android phone, tap on any smiley emoji and Emoji Kitchen will reveal a number of stickers specially handcrafted by the designers at Google,” Google explained on its website.

According to the company, the Emoji Kitchen is currently rolling out to all Android users. The feature is also available in beta mode for Gmail, Messenger, WhatsApp, Snapchat and Telegram.

