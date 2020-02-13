Burn Media Sites
Programs & Apps

WhatsApp now has more than two billion users globally

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Read next
WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp, there are now over two-billion people using the messaging service to communicate with friends, family and businesses worldwide.

The Facebook-owned company on Wednesday announced the milestone in an effort to reiterate its dedication to a private, safe messaging platform.

“Messages are only kept on your phone, and no one in between can read your messages or listen to your calls, not even us,” WhatsApp said on its blog, reminding users of its default end-to-end encryption on messages.

The company first passed the first billion mark back in February 2016.

“WhatsApp started with the goal of creating a service that is simple, reliable, and private for people to use. Today we remain as committed as when we started,” the company concluded.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

News

