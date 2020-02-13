Burn Media Sites
Snapchat is reportedly testing two major redesigns

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Snapchat redesign

Snapchat is testing a new redesign after last year launching an optimised version of its app on Android.

According to a tip-off received by The Verge, Snapchat is working on two redesigns that will expand navigation on the app and change the way news appears.

In terms of navigation, the new version will feature two more screens for users to swipe through in addition to the current chats, camera and Discover. This will include Snap Map and a new Discover page for the company’s original series. The old Discover, meanwhile, will become Community.

Additionally, Snapchat will also get a navigation bar so that users can tap through each screen instead of swipe.

“We are in the very early stages of exploring how to evolve news offerings on Snapchat,” Snapchat further confirmed to The Verge.

The change will bring a “Happening Now” section to Snapchat that will feature the latest news from reputable sources. This could help fight the spread of misinformation prevalent on social media platforms.

Though Snapchat confirmed the tests, which are available to a few users in the United States, it did not reveal when the updates will officially launch.

Feature image: MrJayW via Pixabay 

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

News

