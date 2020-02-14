Here are the best memes to come out of SONA 2020

South Africa’s State of the Nation Address took place on Thursday evening and, amongst all the drama, Twitter was a frenzy of reactions, opinions and memes.

Naturally, South Africa couldn’t help but find the lighter side to chaos, interruption and good-old politics.

Surely madam speaker is this close to looking like Ubaba..or am the only one seeing things😂😂.. #SONA20 #malema pic.twitter.com/OMxcKycIkg — patriot zet (@Moyozie) February 14, 2020

#malema #SONA20 😂😂😂😂 when the pastor goes “you may kiss the bride” but your drunk Uncle keeps on disturbing the proceedings pic.twitter.com/XVtop4c2Oi — C👁C (@Afriforeal) February 14, 2020

Political Party Chief Whips after the EFF left 😂😂😂 #SONA20 pic.twitter.com/2FtwhHT827 — Luyatsha Flames (@luyatsha_flames) February 13, 2020

Even now, hours after President Cyril Ramaposa finally delivered the address, #SONA20 continues to trend on Twitter as South Africans weigh in on the state of the country.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn