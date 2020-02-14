According to a post by The Information, Facebook has launched a new “Pinterest-like” called Hobbi. Available in the App Store on iOS, the new…
Here are the best memes to come out of SONA 2020
South Africa’s State of the Nation Address took place on Thursday evening and, amongst all the drama, Twitter was a frenzy of reactions, opinions and memes.
Naturally, South Africa couldn’t help but find the lighter side to chaos, interruption and good-old politics.
He actually does look like Squidward #sona20 pic.twitter.com/z6MPZV3mYS
— TshepanG 💫💥 (@ShadyMoremi) February 13, 2020
Surely madam speaker is this close to looking like Ubaba..or am the only one seeing things😂😂.. #SONA20 #malema pic.twitter.com/OMxcKycIkg
— patriot zet (@Moyozie) February 14, 2020
#malema #SONA20 😂😂😂😂 when the pastor goes “you may kiss the bride” but your drunk Uncle keeps on disturbing the proceedings pic.twitter.com/XVtop4c2Oi
— C👁C (@Afriforeal) February 14, 2020
This one thinks we are on generations #sona20 #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/JqbGxdHQGW
— Kgaugelo mokoka (@mokoka_kayC) February 13, 2020
#sona20 I’m watching it on twitter pic.twitter.com/7q7MCzZeWV
— #Abathethingawe (@Saynomo9) February 13, 2020
Political Party Chief Whips after the EFF left 😂😂😂 #SONA20 pic.twitter.com/2FtwhHT827
— Luyatsha Flames (@luyatsha_flames) February 13, 2020
Even now, hours after President Cyril Ramaposa finally delivered the address, #SONA20 continues to trend on Twitter as South Africans weigh in on the state of the country.
Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn