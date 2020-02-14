Google on Thursday revealed GameSnacks, an experimental project that brings a collection of games to any device with an internet connection.

According to the company, the project is aimed at users who generally have low memory smartphones and slow internet connections.

“Fortunately for many users, GameSnacks games can load within a few seconds in network conditions slower than 1 Mbps,” Google explained on its website.

The company further explained that GameSnacks can load faster despite slow internet or limited storage due to reduced “size of the initially-loaded HTML page”.

Additionally, games on the platform are quick and easy to play too.

GameSnacks will be available for both Android and iOS users in Indonesia via a local app called Gojek.

Google has not yet mentioned when the platform might roll out to other countries.

