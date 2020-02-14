Burn Media Sites
Google’s experimental GameSnacks project lets you play games on any device

Shereesa Moodley
Shereesa Moodley
Google GameSnacks

Google on Thursday revealed GameSnacks, an experimental project that brings a collection of games to any device with an internet connection.

According to the company, the project is aimed at users who generally have low memory smartphones and slow internet connections.

“Fortunately for many users, GameSnacks games can load within a few seconds in network conditions slower than 1 Mbps,” Google explained on its website.

The company further explained that GameSnacks can load faster despite slow internet or limited storage due to reduced “size of the initially-loaded HTML page”.

Additionally, games on the platform are quick and easy to play too.

GameSnacks will be available for both Android and iOS users in Indonesia via a local app called Gojek.

Google has not yet mentioned when the platform might roll out to other countries.

Feature image: Google

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

News

