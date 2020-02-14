According to a post by The Information, Facebook has launched a new “Pinterest-like” called Hobbi. Available in the App Store on iOS, the new…
Here’s a first look at Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’
After news that Robert Pattinson would be the next Batman left the internet divided in May last year, movie director Matt Reeves on Thursday posted a first look at the Twilight actor as the famed superhero.
#TheBatman#CameraTesthttps://t.co/M1tAE2aTA1
— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) February 13, 2020
The short, dramatic camera test suggests that Pattinson is more than suited to the brooding role, but Batman fans still have two minds about the casting.
— George Seia 🇧🇷 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@GeorgeSeia) February 14, 2020
YESSS!! pic.twitter.com/ZjaLewpnPQ
— BATSOURCE 🦇 (@Moonwarp) February 13, 2020
Downgrade#BenAffleckIsOurBatman pic.twitter.com/NhmTTNyJDu
— Felix #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@computerkind91) February 13, 2020
— Kal-El fan 49 (@KalEl_fan49) February 13, 2020
Despite what fans think, however, Robert Pattinson will play Batman alongside Zoe Kravits as Catwoman in The Batman.
The movie is set to hit cinemas in June 2021.
Feature image: screenshot, Matt Reeves via Vimeo