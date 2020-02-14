Burn Media Sites
Trends & Hashtags

Here's a first look at Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman'

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Robert Pattinson Batman

After news that Robert Pattinson would be the next Batman left the internet divided in May last year, movie director Matt Reeves on Thursday posted a first look at the Twilight actor as the famed superhero.

The short, dramatic camera test suggests that Pattinson is more than suited to the brooding role, but Batman fans still have two minds about the casting.

Despite what fans think, however, Robert Pattinson will play Batman alongside Zoe Kravits as Catwoman in The Batman.

The movie is set to hit cinemas in June 2021.

Feature image: screenshot, Matt Reeves via Vimeo

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

