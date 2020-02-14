Burn Media Sites
Hobbi is Facebook’s latest experimental app for iOS

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Facebook Hobbi

According to a post by The Information, Facebook has launched a new “Pinterest-like” called Hobbi.

Available in the App Store on iOS, the new app helps you “document and remember the things you love to do”.

This is much like Pinterest, where you can explore arts, crafts and ideas too.

“Organize your photos into visual collections and see the progress you’re making over time,” Hobbi explains in its description.

Additionally, users can also highlight videos on the platform and share them with others.

Hobbi comes as part of Facebook’s New Product Experimentation project and is currently only available for iOS.

In January, Google also released a similar experimental app called Tangi that lets users watch and share 60-second DIY videos.

Feature image: screenshot, Hobbi via App Store

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

News

