Google on Wednesday revealed a new social app that allows users to share and explore DIY videos.

Called Tangi and aimed at creatives, the app is part of Google’s Area 120 experiment lab and looks like a blend of Pinterest and IGTV.

“Tangi is where creative people can get new ideas and connect with other passionate people like them,” Google explained on its website.

According to the company, each video on Tangi is 60 seconds long and presented in vertical format. Users can also comment and like videos on the platform too.

Though not everyone can upload videos to Tangi just yet (except a few select creators), users can visit the new app’s website or download the free app on iOS to start watching some how-to videos.

Last week, Google also revealed Envelopes for smartphones as part of “Digital Wellbeing Experiments” initiative. The tool allows users to put their phone’s in special envelopes that make their phones less distracting.

Feature image: screenshot, Tangi