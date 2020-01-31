Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Google

Google’s experimental social app Tangi lets you watch, share 60-second DIY videos

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Read next
Google Tangi app

Google on Wednesday revealed a new social app that allows users to share and explore DIY videos.

Called Tangi and aimed at creatives, the app is part of Google’s Area 120 experiment lab and looks like a blend of Pinterest and IGTV.

“Tangi is where creative people can get new ideas and connect with other passionate people like them,” Google explained on its website.

According to the company, each video on Tangi is 60 seconds long and presented in vertical format. Users can also comment and like videos on the platform too.

Though not everyone can upload videos to Tangi just yet (except a few select creators), users can visit the new app’s website or download the free app on iOS to start watching some how-to videos.

Last week, Google also revealed Envelopes for smartphones as part of “Digital Wellbeing Experiments” initiative. The tool allows users to put their phone’s in special envelopes that make their phones less distracting.

Feature image: screenshot, Tangi

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
Wuhan Google Cornavirus alert
Google Search now features an SOS alert for the coronavirus outbreak
Google 31 Jan 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.