Google Search now features an SOS alert for the coronavirus outbreak

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Wuhan Google Cornavirus alert

In partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Google on Thursday launched a new SOS alert on Search to help users find accurate information about the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the company, the alert will pop up when users search for details about the virus and direct them to “safety tips, info, resources & Twitter updates from WHO”.

The updated comes after WHO on Thursday declared the Wuhan New Coronavirus a global health emergency, with over 7000 cases confirmed in China and at least 98 confirmed in 18 other countries.

To stay informed about the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus, follow our list of credible sources here.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

