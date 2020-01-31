In partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Google on Thursday launched a new SOS alert on Search to help users find accurate information about the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the company, the alert will pop up when users search for details about the virus and direct them to “safety tips, info, resources & Twitter updates from WHO”.

Today we launched an SOS Alert w/ @WHO, to make resources about #coronavirus easily accessible. When people search for related info on @Google, they’ll find the alert atop results page w/ direct access to safety tips, info, resources & Twitter updates from WHO. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) January 30, 2020

The updated comes after WHO on Thursday declared the Wuhan New Coronavirus a global health emergency, with over 7000 cases confirmed in China and at least 98 confirmed in 18 other countries.

To stay informed about the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus, follow our list of credible sources here.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn