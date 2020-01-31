Burn Media Sites
Bio & Health Tech

WHO: Wuhan New Coronavirus is now a global emergency

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
new coronavirus twitter

The Wuhan New Coronavirus is officially a global health emergency, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced at a press conference on Thursday.

It’s only the sixth time a global health emergency has been sounded. You can rewatch the entire press conference below.

Cases of the New Coronavirus has been documented in 18 countries affecting around 8000 people at the time of writing, killing around 170.

WHO however believes there is no cause for mass panic.

“This is the time for facts, not fear. This is the time for science, not rumours,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s director-general.

Tedros made a point of commending China’s containment efforts, and called on all nations to stem the spread of the virus. The coronavirus is believed to be transmitted through “droplets, contact and fomites” — objects that have residual contaminants.

Follow these accounts on Twitter

As information is key during the outbreak, we’ve compiled a list of Twitter accounts by journalists, experts and officials that you definitely should follow.

Peruse it here.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

