Eskom confirms Stage 2 load shedding throughout the weekend

After announcing that load shedding was a strong possibility on Thursday, Eskom on Friday morning confirmed that Stage 2 power outages will be implemented throughout the weekend.

“This is due to a shortage of generation capacity and depleted emergency resources, which were used extensively to supplement capacity over the past few days,” the utility explained on Twitter, referring to the diesel it burned to keep the country running earlier this week.

According to Eskom, the outages will last until 6am Monday. Whether the utility can recover emergency reserves and unplanned outages by then remains a looming unknown for the week ahead.

When is your city or municipality load shedding?

