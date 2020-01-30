Eskom could implement load shedding tonight due to ‘under stress’ grid

Eskom has avoided load shedding for nearly three weeks, but on Thursday, there’s a chance we could see its unwelcome return.

The power utility this morning tweeted that the system is “tight” and “under stress”, this after a number of power units down for maintenance were delayed returning to service.

Eskom noted that unavailable capacity now exceeds 13 000 MW once more, up from 12 600 MW yesterday.

The utility has also been burning diesel yesterday, last night, and today to meet demand. Load shedding may have to be implemented to restore diesel and water levels at its pumped storage schemes.

As of 2pm Thursday, Eskom has yet confirm that load shedding will take place tonight.

