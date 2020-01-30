Burn Media Sites
Infrastructure

Eskom could implement load shedding tonight due to ‘under stress’ grid

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Eskom load shedding

Eskom has avoided load shedding for nearly three weeks, but on Thursday, there’s a chance we could see its unwelcome return.

The power utility this morning tweeted that the system is “tight” and “under stress”, this after a number of power units down for maintenance were delayed returning to service.

Eskom noted that unavailable capacity now exceeds 13 000 MW once more, up from 12 600 MW yesterday.

The utility has also been burning diesel yesterday, last night, and today to meet demand. Load shedding may have to be implemented to restore diesel and water levels at its pumped storage schemes.

As of 2pm Thursday, Eskom has yet confirm that load shedding will take place tonight.

When is your city or municipality load shedding?

We’ve compiled a list of some of the country’s largest cities’ and municipalities’ schedules right here. Be sure to bookmark this little resource.

Feature image: Fre Sonneveld via Unsplash

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

