Google reveals what to expect from Android 11 in first Developer Preview

In its first Developer Preview of Android 11, Google on Wednesday outlined some of the key new features coming to the operating system later this year.

“With Android 11 we’re keeping our focus on helping users take advantage of the latest innovations while continuing to keep privacy and security a top priority,” Google said on its Android Developers Blog.

With that in mind, the company revealed that Android 11 will feature enhanced connectivity APIs to accommodate 5G networks and pinhole or waterfall screens.

This means that developers will be able to optimised their apps for Android devices featuring these elements.

Additionally, Google is also introducing new ways to experience conversations in Android 11 too with a “dedicated conversations section” in notifications and pop-up bubbles for multitasking while chatting.

Users will also be able to send images or copy and paste text into conversations when replying via the notifications bar as well.

“In Android 11 we’re continuing our focus on user privacy with new permission options, updates to scoped storage, and more,” Google further revealed.

These updates will include “one-time permission” that allows temporary access to information.

While these are just some of the features users can expect from Android 11, the Developer Preview outlines a long list of upcoming security, connectivity improvements and updates for app support too.

Google is expected to release Android 11 to consumers later this year.

