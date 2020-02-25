Burn Media Sites
News

Soweto shutdown trends on Twitter as residents demand free electricity

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Soweto Shutdown

Amidst South Africa’s current electricity crisis, residents of Soweto on Tuesday took the streets to protest against power cuts and billing problems in the area.

Dubbed the Soweto Shutdown, the protest gained momentum on Twitter as South Africans reacted to the reportedly small and peaceful turnout.

While some seemed to find the situation humourous, others felt that the residents of Soweto had no right to protest at all.

Despite the humour and dissatisfaction on Twitter, however, the Soweto Shutdown is expected to continue throughout the day as more residents join the protest.

Feature image: screenshot, Twitter

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

