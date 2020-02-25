Soweto shutdown trends on Twitter as residents demand free electricity

Amidst South Africa’s current electricity crisis, residents of Soweto on Tuesday took the streets to protest against power cuts and billing problems in the area.

Dubbed the Soweto Shutdown, the protest gained momentum on Twitter as South Africans reacted to the reportedly small and peaceful turnout.

While some seemed to find the situation humourous, others felt that the residents of Soweto had no right to protest at all.

Soweto people failed us as Bahlali…. I was expecting Massive #SowetoShutdown Next time they must ask Soshanguve and Mamelodi people to shutdown soweto for them. Andikho happy pic.twitter.com/0XCS0pmxqX — Khathu (@KhathutsheC) February 25, 2020

This #SowetoShutdown is serious, people from Midrand, fourways, Polokwane, Kimberly and neighboring cities are advised to stay home and not go to work. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Q35fThbECm — Chef Marcus🔪 (@MarcusTucker_) February 25, 2020

So people who don’t pay for electricity are protesting about high electricity tariffs 😂#SowetoShutdown pic.twitter.com/om5ivlvIGN — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) February 25, 2020

Spoiled people of soweto. The ANC lied to you, water and electricity is never free wake up to reality and accept that you have been Schucked by the ANC #SowetoShutdown — Phumudzo GP Mudzunga (@gp_mudzunga) February 25, 2020

Soweto people are soo dramatic, shutdown ke ya eng le kolota eskom. Just go to work and pay your dues! #SowetoShutdown pic.twitter.com/pINmuEQJI5 — M O K G A D I🔬💫 (@BrillianceBee) February 25, 2020

Despite the humour and dissatisfaction on Twitter, however, the Soweto Shutdown is expected to continue throughout the day as more residents join the protest.

