Netflix gets a country-based top 10 chart for hyping its hottest content

Shereesa Moodley
Shereesa Moodley
Netflix top 10

Netflix on Monday revealed a new top 10 list that will allow users to see the most popular shows and movies on the platform based on the country they’re in.

According to the company, the list will appear as a new row on the platform with its own “special design” featuring large, unmissable numbers next to each title.

“It will be updated every day and the position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you,” Netflix said on its blog.

Additionally, the streaming platform will also feature two separate top 10 lists for series and movies too, so users can refine their experience even further.

“Shows and films that make these lists will also have a special ‘Top 10’ badge, wherever they appear on Netflix,” the company added.

The top 10 lists, which were first trialled in the UK and Mexico, are now rolling out to more countries globally.

Feature image: Netflix

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

News

