Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Programs & Apps

Uber rolls out a new PIN code verification safety feature for riders

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Read next
Uber PIN code

Uber South Africa on Tuesday revealed a new PIN code verification tool to help further ensure safety during trips.

According to the company, the new feature will send users a four-digit PIN code before the start of a trip that they can then relay to the driver.

“This added layer of verification can help ensure users get in the right car and drivers are picking up the correct rider,” Uber said in a press release.

Users can set up the PIN code verification process under “Verify Your Ride” in their settings menu.

“When the feature is enabled, a trip cannot start until the correct PIN is entered into the driver’s app,” Uber explained.

The company last year also launched its RideCheck feature to detect anomalies during trips as well.

Feature image: screenshot, Uber via YouTube

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
coronavirus dashboard johns hopkins
Tracking the coronavirus outbreak? Look no further than this detailed dashboard
Bio & Health Tech 26 Feb 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.