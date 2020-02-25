Uber rolls out a new PIN code verification safety feature for riders

Uber South Africa on Tuesday revealed a new PIN code verification tool to help further ensure safety during trips.

According to the company, the new feature will send users a four-digit PIN code before the start of a trip that they can then relay to the driver.

“This added layer of verification can help ensure users get in the right car and drivers are picking up the correct rider,” Uber said in a press release.

Users can set up the PIN code verification process under “Verify Your Ride” in their settings menu.

“When the feature is enabled, a trip cannot start until the correct PIN is entered into the driver’s app,” Uber explained.

The company last year also launched its RideCheck feature to detect anomalies during trips as well.

Feature image: screenshot, Uber via YouTube