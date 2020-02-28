Burn Media Sites
Natural World & Green Tech

SAWS: ‘severe thunderstorm’ warning for Johannesburg on Friday afternoon

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
gauteng heavy rain warnings saws

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued severe weather warnings for parts of South Africa, including the Western Cape and Gauteng.

At around 11am on Friday, SAWS warned those living on the coastline along Cape Town to brace for gale force winds of up to 65km/h. The warning’s in effect until 11am on Saturday.

However, more recently, the service alerted residents of Gauteng of potential localised flooding brought by severe thunderstorms “over the Emfuleni, Midvvaal and City of Johannesburg municipalities with heavy downpours”.

The warning is in effect until 3pm on Friday.

Flood warnings are also in effect for “places over and along the Wild Coast between Kei Mouth and Port Edward,” SAWS alerted in an earlier update.

Follow the South African Weather Service

Weather is fickle and subject to change, so we’d recommend following SAWS on its official Twitter account for updates.

And be sure to bookmark its warnings portal too, where it regularly updates the advisories and more serious information on the daily.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

