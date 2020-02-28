The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued severe weather warnings for parts of South Africa, including the Western Cape and Gauteng.

At around 11am on Friday, SAWS warned those living on the coastline along Cape Town to brace for gale force winds of up to 65km/h. The warning’s in effect until 11am on Saturday.

Warning:28-02-20 12h00 TO:29-02-20 11h00. Strong to gale force SE winds (55 to 65km/h) are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, as well as the Cape Metropole, spreading along the south coast to Mossel Bay. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 28, 2020

However, more recently, the service alerted residents of Gauteng of potential localised flooding brought by severe thunderstorms “over the Emfuleni, Midvvaal and City of Johannesburg municipalities with heavy downpours”.

The warning is in effect until 3pm on Friday.

Warning:28/02/2020 12h15 TO:28/02/2020 15h00 Severe Thunderstorms- is observed over the Emfuleni, Midvvaal and City of Johannesburg municipalities with heavy downpours leading to localized flooding and large amounts of small hail. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 28, 2020

Flood warnings are also in effect for “places over and along the Wild Coast between Kei Mouth and Port Edward,” SAWS alerted in an earlier update.

