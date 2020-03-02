Burn Media Sites
Which celebrity GIFs convey which emotion? Google’s new tool has the answer

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Google

Google on Thursday revealed a new data visualisation tool that allows users to explore GIFs featuring their favourite celebrities.

According to the company, the tool helps users understand which emotions celebrities are most often associated with, and how often people search for them in Google’s GIF platform Tenor.

“Search for a specific celebrity like Justin Timberlake, and you’ll see that 42% of Justin Timberlake GIF searches are for ‘happy’, Google explained on its website.

Additionally, users can also filter their searches by emotions such as “sad”, “alone” and “surprised” to see which celebrities come up as well.

The GIF data tool, which was compiled by Google Trends, displays results in colourful blocks to help users gather information at a glance.

Google believes that the new tool can help users find the perfect celebrity GIF to better relay emotions online and in chats.

You can try the tool out for yourself on Medium.

Feature image: Google

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

