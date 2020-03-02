Burn Media Sites
This teenage book reviewer got 220k followers in a week on Instagram

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
cals book account instagram reviewer

A 13-year-old British boy has become a wholesome sensation on the otherwise fake world of Instagram after his book review account went viral.

Callum Manning was mocked by classmates after they discovered his reviews on Instagram.

Can’t believe how awful kids are,” his sister tweeted on Saturday, screenshotting Callum’s account.

My little brothers [sic] made an Instagram reviewing and talking about books and kids in his new school have seen it and have created a group chat calling him a creep slagging him off about it and added him to it so he could see.”

Her tweet received some 170 000 likes, but that was only the tip of the iceberg from well-wishing netizens.

As internet justice would have it, the negativity hurled towards the boy blossomed into support.

At the time of writing, Callum’s account has accrued over 220 000 followers in less than a week.

His reviews are short and sweet, without fluff or purple prose. And he has some hot takes to boot.

He calls Romeo and Julietone of my favourite Shakespeare plays“, suggests you “definitely read” George R.R. Martin’s works, and argues that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was “ok“.

His account continues to grow, and will hopefully inspire a generation to reacquaint themselves with the phenomenon of text on paper.

And who knows, maybe Callum’s recommendations will push you into sampling a book you’ve never tried before.

Feature image: screenshot, @cals_book_account via Instagram

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

