This teenage book reviewer got 220k followers in a week on Instagram

A 13-year-old British boy has become a wholesome sensation on the otherwise fake world of Instagram after his book review account went viral.

Callum Manning was mocked by classmates after they discovered his reviews on Instagram.

“Can’t believe how awful kids are,” his sister tweeted on Saturday, screenshotting Callum’s account.

“My little brothers [sic] made an Instagram reviewing and talking about books and kids in his new school have seen it and have created a group chat calling him a creep slagging him off about it and added him to it so he could see.”

Her tweet received some 170 000 likes, but that was only the tip of the iceberg from well-wishing netizens.

As internet justice would have it, the negativity hurled towards the boy blossomed into support.

At the time of writing, Callum’s account has accrued over 220 000 followers in less than a week.

His reviews are short and sweet, without fluff or purple prose. And he has some hot takes to boot.

He calls Romeo and Juliet “one of my favourite Shakespeare plays“, suggests you “definitely read” George R.R. Martin’s works, and argues that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was “ok“.

His account continues to grow, and will hopefully inspire a generation to reacquaint themselves with the phenomenon of text on paper.

And who knows, maybe Callum’s recommendations will push you into sampling a book you’ve never tried before.

Feature image: screenshot, @cals_book_account via Instagram