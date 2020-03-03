Eskom: ‘increased’ chance of load shedding on Tuesday

Eskom is on edge once again. After a week of no load shedding, the utility on Monday announced that the chance for power cuts has “increased”.

This comes after unplanned outages nearly topped 13 300 MW on Monday afternoon, after edging slightly below 12 000 MW on Sunday.

#POWERALERT 2

Date: 02 March 2020 No loadshedding is expected tomorrow, but the possibility of loadshedding has increased pic.twitter.com/Gvp7H4Oh67 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 2, 2020

The utility is burning through emergency reserves to meet demand.

It also warned that “load shedding could be implemented at short notice if there is a change in generation system performance”.

“We request customers to continue using electricity sparingly to help curb demand,” Eskom pleaded with South Africans.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn