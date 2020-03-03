Burn Media Sites
Infrastructure

Eskom: ‘increased’ chance of load shedding on Tuesday

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
eskom load shedding

Eskom is on edge once again. After a week of no load shedding, the utility on Monday announced that the chance for power cuts has “increased”.

This comes after unplanned outages nearly topped 13 300 MW on Monday afternoon, after edging slightly below 12 000 MW on Sunday.

The utility is burning through emergency reserves to meet demand.

It also warned that “load shedding could be implemented at short notice if there is a change in generation system performance”.

“We request customers to continue using electricity sparingly to help curb demand,” Eskom pleaded with South Africans.

When is your city or municipality load shedding on Monday?

We’ve compiled a list of schedules for the country’s largest cities and municipalities right here. Be sure to bookmark this little resource, especially if there is load shedding on Thursday.

Best UPS units in South Africa

If you need a battery backup to get you through the dark, we take a look at some of the highest used-rated UPS units on sale in South Africa. Peruse the article here.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

