Rain launches unlimited 4G data package in South Africa for R479pm

Data-only mobile network Rain has announced a new 4G data package that gives users unlimited data per month.

The package will give users speeds of up to 10Mbps, no data cap, and streaming resolution of up to 360p.

For some users, the latter might be a deal breaker, but this package does let users access data at all times of the day, unlike Rain’s original off-peak R250 per month package.

The service will require a Rain SIM which can be used in any supporting device, including fixed routers and smartphones.

Users can purchase the package now via the likes of Takealot, but will require to RICA the SIM on delivery.

It’ll cost R479 per month.

Rain’s new package joins its 5G service launched earlier this year, as well as a limited 5G package which provides unlimited data but streaming resolution restrictions for R699 per month.

Feature image: Rain