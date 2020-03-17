Pick n Pay will give pensioners an additional shopping hour every Wednesday, the company announced on Tuesday. Beginning on 18 March, the initiative ensures…
DStv Now is making 24-hour news channels free to all in South Africa
DStv has made six of its premium 24-hour news channels free to watch for South Africa via its DStv Now streaming service.
Announced last week, the company is ensuring that 24-hour news channels are available for South Africans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The channels include:
- BBC World
- CNN
- eNCA
- SABC News
- Newzroom Afrika
- Euronews Now
The channels are free to access, even if you aren’t a DStv subscriber, via the company’s DStv Now streaming app on mobile, desktop and smart TV.
Users will need data or a WiFi connection, as these channels have not been zero-rated by any network.
To sign up to the service:
- Go to dstv.com and hit Sign Up.
- Create an account.
- Add your ID number, smartcard number or customer number. You can skip this step if you aren’t a DStv subscriber.
- Personalise your account.
You can then download the apps of your choosing and login accordingly.
It’s not clear how long these DStv channels will remain free-to-view, but it’s currently limited to those within South Africa.
