Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Bio & Health Tech

DStv Now is making 24-hour news channels free to all in South Africa

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
dstv now apps 1

DStv has made six of its premium 24-hour news channels free to watch for South Africa via its DStv Now streaming service.

Announced last week, the company is ensuring that 24-hour news channels are available for South Africans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The channels include:

  • BBC World
  • CNN
  • eNCA
  • SABC News
  • Newzroom Afrika
  • Euronews Now

The channels are free to access, even if you aren’t a DStv subscriber, via the company’s DStv Now streaming app on mobile, desktop and smart TV.

Users will need data or a WiFi connection, as these channels have not been zero-rated by any network.

To sign up to the service:

  • Go to dstv.com and hit Sign Up.
  • Create an account.
  • Add your ID number, smartcard number or customer number. You can skip this step if you aren’t a DStv subscriber.
  • Personalise your account.

You can then download the apps of your choosing and login accordingly.

It’s not clear how long these DStv channels will remain free-to-view, but it’s currently limited to those within South Africa.

Feature image: DStv

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
huawei appgallery
Huawei AppGallery: how to download the apps you know and love [Sponsored]
Sponsored 17 Mar 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.