DStv Now is making 24-hour news channels free to all in South Africa

DStv has made six of its premium 24-hour news channels free to watch for South Africa via its DStv Now streaming service.

Announced last week, the company is ensuring that 24-hour news channels are available for South Africans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The channels include:

BBC World

CNN

eNCA

SABC News

Newzroom Afrika

Euronews Now

The channels are free to access, even if you aren’t a DStv subscriber, via the company’s DStv Now streaming app on mobile, desktop and smart TV.

Users will need data or a WiFi connection, as these channels have not been zero-rated by any network.

To sign up to the service:

Go to dstv.com and hit Sign Up.

Create an account.

Add your ID number, smartcard number or customer number. You can skip this step if you aren’t a DStv subscriber.

Personalise your account.

You can then download the apps of your choosing and login accordingly.

It’s not clear how long these DStv channels will remain free-to-view, but it’s currently limited to those within South Africa.

Feature image: DStv