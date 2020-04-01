You’ll have to wait for the rest of Rick and Morty’s fourth season

Itching for the rest of Rick and Morty’s fourth season? You have a pretty long time to wait.

Showmax on Wednesday announced that the remaining five episodes of the fourth season will debut in the US on 3 May, coming to SA’s streaming platform a day later.

In 2020 terms, a 33-day wait is probably going to feel like three years.

Nevertheless, the streaming firm currently has the rest of the episodes, up until S4 E5.

Have at the trailer for “The Other Five Episodes” below.

Feature image: Adult Swim/WarnerMedia