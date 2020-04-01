Burn Media Sites
You’ll have to wait for the rest of Rick and Morty’s fourth season

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
rick and morty other five episodes season 4 2

Itching for the rest of Rick and Morty’s fourth season? You have a pretty long time to wait.

Showmax on Wednesday announced that the remaining five episodes of the fourth season will debut in the US on 3 May, coming to SA’s streaming platform a day later.

In 2020 terms, a 33-day wait is probably going to feel like three years.

Nevertheless, the streaming firm currently has the rest of the episodes, up until S4 E5.

Have at the trailer for “The Other Five Episodes” below.

Feature image: Adult Swim/WarnerMedia

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

