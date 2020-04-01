Burn Media Sites
WhatsApp ‘expiring messages’ edges closer to an official debut

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
WhatsApp

WhatsApp has renamed its forthcoming “disappearing messages” feature yet again.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of the chat app now refers to it as “expiring messages”.

Previously it was known as “delete messages” and “disappearing messages“.

Despite the name change, evidence suggests that it won’t really give users Snapchat or Telegram private chat functionality.

Instead, the feature will help admins keep groups tidy.

In the latest WhatsApp beta’s group settings, there’s now an option to automatically delete messages after a day, week or month.

This will be invaluable to those who manage body corporate or family update groups.

The feature isn’t yet available though, but it’s getting closer and closer to an official release.

Other forthcoming features include the long-awaited multiple devices support, and the trimming of Status video length to 15 seconds.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

dark sky ios
Dark Sky ditches Android users, weather apps after it joins Apple
Programs & Apps 1 Apr 2020
News

