Dark Sky ditches Android users, weather apps after it joins Apple

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
dark sky ios

In a bid to bolster its own weather app offering, Apple has acquired Dark Sky, but that has left a number of Android users and services reeling.

The news was announced on Tuesday by the hyperlocal weather service, which provided its data to a number of other weather apps across Android and iOS.

“Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy,” said Dark Sky.

“There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone.”

As a result of the announcement, Dark Sky’s Android app is now all but dead. The company has announced that current users will be serviced until July 2020, but at that point “the app will be shut down”.

“Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund,” Dark Sky added on its blog.

For developers employing Dark Sky’s API in their apps, it’ll continue to function “through the end of 2021”.

Feature image: Dark Sky

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

deezer android app
Deezer opens a three-month free trial for users under lockdown
Music 2 Apr 2020
News

