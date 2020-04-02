Burn Media Sites
Deezer opens a three-month free trial for users under lockdown

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Music streaming service Deezer has extended its trial period of Deezer Family and Deezer HiFi to three months.

HiFi allows users to stream CD-quality files and access Sony 360 reality audio from the service via its 360 by Deezer app.

There are around 53-million HiFi tracks available.

Family gives users space for up to six separate users under one account, with the ability to use 13 devices across them.

Deezer believes that the trial should help users get through the COVID-19 lockdown.

The promo ends on 30 April 2020.

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

