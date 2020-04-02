Deezer opens a three-month free trial for users under lockdown

Music streaming service Deezer has extended its trial period of Deezer Family and Deezer HiFi to three months.

HiFi allows users to stream CD-quality files and access Sony 360 reality audio from the service via its 360 by Deezer app.

There are around 53-million HiFi tracks available.

Family gives users space for up to six separate users under one account, with the ability to use 13 devices across them.

Deezer believes that the trial should help users get through the COVID-19 lockdown.

The promo ends on 30 April 2020.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn