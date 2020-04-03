FNB Connect drops its once-off data prices, increases Lifestyle data

FNB is the latest service provider to jump on the data price bandwagon.

Data prices on its FNB Connect network will decrease by up to 55% for April, while data will also be doubled on the Lifestyle plans.

“This weekend, FNB Connect will also be giving all its customers 1GB of free data during the national lockdown, with a validity period of 30 days,” the company added.

“This lockdown data allocation is in addition to the Free Connect allocations that customers with qualifying transactional accounts receive monthly.”

The company notes that the data increases and price decreases is in aid of those during the lockdown.

Find the price adjustments below for the lifestyle packages.

Once-off data prices are now listed as follows:

Feature image: FNB