Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech

FNB Connect drops its once-off data prices, increases Lifestyle data

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
fnb connect, fnb, ebucks

FNB is the latest service provider to jump on the data price bandwagon.

Data prices on its FNB Connect network will decrease by up to 55% for April, while data will also be doubled on the Lifestyle plans.

“This weekend, FNB Connect will also be giving all its customers 1GB of free data during the national lockdown, with a validity period of 30 days,” the company added.

“This lockdown data allocation is in addition to the Free Connect allocations that customers with qualifying transactional accounts receive monthly.”

The company notes that the data increases and price decreases is in aid of those during the lockdown.

Find the price adjustments below for the lifestyle packages.

fnb connect

Once-off data prices are now listed as follows:

Feature image: FNB

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.