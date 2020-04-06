Burn Media Sites
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech

MTN shades Vodacom as the best network in South Africa in Q1 2020

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
mtn logo mtnapp

MTN claimed the title of South Africa’s fastest network in Q1 2020, according to data from MyBroadband.

The publisher on Monday unveiled its latest mobile network quality report, which took data from more than 310 000 users of its speed test app in South Africa between 1 January and 31 March.

The results are pretty one-sided.

MTN users achieved an average download speed of 43.47 Mbps and an average upload speed of 14.4 Mbps.

Vodacom ranked second with average downloads and uploads clocked at 29.79 Mbps and 10.77 Mbps respectively.

Telkom, while ranking last on the publisher’s network quality score, achieved the third highest download speeds at 19.11 Mbps. It saw upload speeds of just 4.49 Mbps, the lowest of all five networks tested.

Data-only network Rain clocked in at 15.2 Mbps, the slowest of the networks, but did achieve the lowest latency at 29 ms.

Feature image: MTN

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

